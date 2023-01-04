| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Doctor in Germany jailed for granting fake Covid exemptions to mask-wearing rules

Mask-wearing was compulsory in indoor public places in Germany for a time during the Covid pandemic. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Mask-wearing was compulsory in indoor public places in Germany for a time during the Covid pandemic. Photo: Getty Images

Mask-wearing was compulsory in indoor public places in Germany for a time during the Covid pandemic. Photo: Getty Images

Mask-wearing was compulsory in indoor public places in Germany for a time during the Covid pandemic. Photo: Getty Images

Jorg Luyken

A German doctor has been sent to prison and banned from practising after she granted medical exemptions to Covid mask-wearing rules to thousands of people without examining them.

A court in the town of Weinheim, southern Germany, found the 58-year-old guilty of more than 4,000 cases of handing out fake notes to people who refused to wear face coverings during the pandemic.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Related topics

More On Germany

Most Watched

Privacy