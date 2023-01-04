Doctor in Germany jailed for granting fake Covid exemptions to mask-wearing rules

A German doctor has been sent to prison and banned from practising after she granted medical exemptions to Covid mask-wearing rules to thousands of people without examining them.

A court in the town of Weinheim, southern Germany, found the 58-year-old guilty of more than 4,000 cases of handing out fake notes to people who refused to wear face coverings during the pandemic.

In most cases, she neither met the people in person nor examined their medical records, the court found.

Her actions were “more reminiscent of a sale than a medical procedure”, the court found.

As well as sentencing her to jail, the court ordered her to pay a fine of €28,000 and banned her from practising for three years.

During the trial, the doctor’s legal team had argued that masks were harmful to human health and said the doctor had acted for ethical reasons.

Outside the court, lawyer Beate Bahner told the broadcaster ARD: “There are things that you don’t need to examine. If you take away my ability to breathe, you don’t need a physical check-up to confirm that.”

She said that her client, who cannot be named for legal reasons, intends to appeal against the decision. Outside the court, more than 100 people gathered in support of the doctor, with protesters carrying signs reading “masks make you sick” or “human dignity has been infringed upon”.

This is the second time a German doctor has been jailed for handing out false medical certificates during the pandemic. In November, a Bavarian doctor was handed a one-year sentence and fined €50,000 for providing medical exceptions to mask rules to children. In several other cases, doctors have been fined for providing patients with fake mask exemptions or falsified vaccine passports.

As was the case in many countries, masks became a symbol in Germany for what opponents of restrictions saw as illegitimate infringements of their rights.