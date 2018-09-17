Doctor Dolittle animal fantasy could become reality with AI

The fantasy of man talking to the animals has been a staple of Hollywood since Doctor Dolittle debuted in 1967.

Now two of the original architects of social media believe they may turn it into reality by using artificial intelligence to create a translation system that will understand what animals are saying.

They analysed 70 human languages to establish that all have a universal "shape", such that a computer can translate one into the other without any understanding or knowledge.

Aza Raskin, who led design at Mozilla Firefox and multiple start-ups, and Britt Selvitelle, founder engineer of Twitter, are now creating a similar database for animal communications including whales, monkeys and elephants.

Mr Raskin said the breakthrough came in October with a method that translated one language into another without the need to know either. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

