DNA of dogs who survived and thrived after the Chernobyl catastrophe could offer clues to beating cancer in humans

Science

Discovering how mammals evolve to live in harsh radiation environments could bring important insights into how to prevent cancer in humans. Photo: Stock image/Getty Expand

Discovering how mammals evolve to live in harsh radiation environments could bring important insights into how to prevent cancer in humans. Photo: Stock image/Getty

Sarah Knapton

Living amid the fallout of the world’s worst nuclear disaster may not seem like a sensible lifestyle choice, but the dogs of Chernobyl may have evolved to make it work, a study suggests.

Scientists have found that strays living in the exclusion zone of the 1986 Ukrainian disaster have developed distinct DNA and behaviour.

