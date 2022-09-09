| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Division in the EU over plan to tackle winter fuel crisis

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan broadly supports proposals put forward by the European Commission. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan broadly supports proposals put forward by the European Commission. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan broadly supports proposals put forward by the European Commission. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan broadly supports proposals put forward by the European Commission. Photo: Gareth Chaney

John Downing Twitter

EU energy ministers meeting in emergency session today face an uphill battle to agree a united strategy to cope with the winter fuel supply crisis.

Environment Minister  Eamon Ryan is due in Brussels for this meeting and he has said Ireland is “broadly supportive” of measures unveiled on Wednesday by European Commission president  Ursula von der Leyen.

More On Eamon Ryan

Most Watched

Privacy