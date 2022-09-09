Division in the EU over plan to tackle winter fuel crisis

EU energy ministers meeting in emergency session today face an uphill battle to agree a united strategy to cope with the winter fuel supply crisis.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is due in Brussels for this meeting and he has said Ireland is “broadly supportive” of measures unveiled on Wednesday by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

But other member governments have raised serious objections, raising fears of disunity. To avoid sending Moscow a signal of division, Brussels officials have signalled that this meeting – originally billed as decisive – may now be more of “a sounding board”.

Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki yesterday argued that the diverse energy needs of each of the 27 member states mean a common policy cannot be applied. “One size does not fit all,” he told the Financial Times.

Mr Morawiecki said the EU should revisit its carbon reduction procedures and ideally suspend them due to the energy crisis. He is expected to be supported by some ex-Eastern bloc member states, many of which are heavily dependent on coal.

But Ireland, along with Luxembourg, Germany, Finland and Sweden, is opposed to a suspension of anti-climate change procedures.

Another flashpoint is whether energy reduction measures should be obligatory for member states, as proposed by Ms von der Leyen.

A number of other countries – including Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Poland – argue that these reduction targets must be voluntary.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban has argued that any agreement should be unanimous. This raises serious doubt over the prospect of agreement by majority vote as an emergency measure.

Other Brussels officials said some member governments were irked by Ms von der Leyen’s move on Wednesday to announce the bones of the plan.

It is understood that the 27 member-state ambassadors in Brussels were still going through draft plans ahead of today’s meeting and some felt “blindsided” by the Commission president.

Ms von der Leyen’s plans include setting a price cap on Russian gas; obligatory measures to reduce consumption at peak hours of electricity demand; and a cap on the “enormous revenues” some companies are making by generating electricity from sources cheaper than gas.

It is understood profits skimmed off would be used to subsidise energy costs to homes and business.

Other measures include providing credit to help energy firms to trade on energy exchanges amid continuing spiralling prices.

The move to tax the profits of so-called “inframarginal producers” is also popular and favoured by some within the Irish Government – notably Eamon Ryan, and to some extent, the Taoiseach.

This tax targets companies making huge profits generating their electricity from cheap sources instead of gas. But its application does pose problems. One issue is that cross-border energy sales raise questions about which country should benefit from such a tax.

There are also differing views on capping Russian energy prices.

Last night Mr Ryan said Ireland is broadly in agreement with the

proposals put forward by the European Commission.

“The most important, immediate thing we have to do with this fossil fuel crisis – is to get the market reforms proposed by Brussels tomorrow,” Mr Ryan said.

“That is not just likely to impact on the electricity side but also on the gas side, looking for a solidarity payment, as the commission is calling it, to help recycle some of those excess profits,” the leader of the Green Party added.