Discovery of narcosubmarine carrying three tons of cocaine hailed as an 'historic' turning point in war on drugs

The discovery of a submarine carrying 3,000 kg (3.3 tons) of cocaine off the coast of Spain marks a "historic" turning point in the battle against drug trafficking, Spanish authorities said on Wednesday.

Police described it as the first "narcosubmarine" to be intercepted in Europe, adding in a statement that it had been found in waters off the northwestern region of Galicia on Saturday, stuffed with 152 neatly-wrapped bales of cocaine.

The semi-submersible vessel which was stopped off the coast of Spain on Saturday and found to contain three tonnes of cocaine. Photo: NCA/Spanish Guardia Civil/PA Wire

The estimated street value of the drugs is €100m, Javier Losada, head of the central government delegation in Galicia, told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is a historic operation, one that will mark a before and after for security forces as they now contend with this new possibility," Losada said.

