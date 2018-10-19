Disappearance of journalist Khashoggi: Turkish prosecutors questioning number of employees at Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

Turkish prosecutors are questioning a number of employees of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Anadolu agency has reported.

Private A Haber TV said as many as 15 employees were being questioned on Friday.

The station said they included the consul's driver, technicians, accountants and telephone operators.

Mr Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2.

Turkish investigators at work (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Turkish reports say Mr Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered inside the consulate by members of an assassination squad with ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudis have dismissed those reports as baseless.

A man identified by Turkish officials as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, walks outside the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul (Sabah/AP)

