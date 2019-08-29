News Europe

Thursday 29 August 2019

Direct debate: Film jury mulls over Polanski

Italy

Venice: Actress Barbara Palvin at the opening of the film festival, which began with a screening of ‘La Vérité’. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lindsey Bahr

Leaders of the 76th Venice International Film Festival have kicked off the event by debating the inclusion of a film by Roman Polanski and the limited numbers of female directors in competition.

Jury president Lucrecia Martel welcomed the debate over the inclusion of a Polanski film, but said as an advocate for women in Argentina dealing with sexual misconduct issues, she wouldn't attend the gala dinner around his film or congratulate him.

Festival director Alberto Barbera again defended including Polanski's film, 'An Officer and a Spy', and also flatly rejected the idea of quotas for female filmmakers.

