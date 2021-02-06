Diplomats expelled from Russia for backing Navalny

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said yesterday it was expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei ­Navalny.

The announcement came as the European Union’s top diplomat told Russia’s foreign minister that the treatment of Mr Navalny represents “a low point” in the relations between Brussels and Moscow.

The ministry said diplomats from Sweden and Poland in St Petersburg and from Germany in Moscow took part in what it called “unlawful” rallies on January 23. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Russia that day to protest the arrest of Mr Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent critic.

The diplomats were declared “persona non grata” and were required to leave Russia “shortly”, a ministry statement said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, who met earlier yesterday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said before the session that “our relations are under a severe strain, and the Navalny case is a low point in our relations”.

Mr Navalny (44), an anti-­corruption investigator, was arrested on January 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

Expand Close Criticised: Protesters chanted slogans against Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Criticised: Protesters chanted slogans against Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

On Tuesday, a Moscow court ruled that while in Germany, Mr Navalny violated probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction, and ordered him to serve two years and eight months in prison. The ruling prompted international outrage.

After his meeting with Mr Lavrov, Mr Borrell said he had relayed his concerns over Mr Navalny’s jailing and the arrests of thousands of people who demonstrated in his support. The EU official said he also communicated the bloc’s support for Mr Navalny’s release and for an investigation of the August poisoning.

Mr Lavrov, in turn, again accused European officials of refusing to share evidence of the poisoning. The Kremlin has said it won’t listen to Western criticism of Mr Navalny’s sentencing and police action against his supporters.

In the mass protests, many demonstrators chanted slogans against Mr Putin in the biggest show of discontent in years. Thousands were detained.

Read More

Mr Navalny was back in court yesterday for yet another trial – this time on the charge of defaming a World War II veteran featured in a pro-Kremlin video that Mr Navalny criticised on social media last year.

A criminal inquiry was opened after he attacked people featured in a video promoting constitutional amendments last year that allowed an extension to Mr Putin’s rule. Mr Navalny called the people in the video “corrupt stooges”, “people without conscience” and “traitors”.

Russian authorities maintained that Mr Navalny’s comments “denigrate (the) honour and dignity” of a World War II veteran featured in the video.

He has denied the charge and refused to plead guilty yesterday. He called the trial a “PR process” aimed at disparaging him. “The Kremlin needs headlines (saying that) Navalny slandered a veteran,” he said.

Ignat Artemenko (94) took part in the hearing via teleconference. He said he was distressed by Mr Navalny’s comments and demanded a public apology. The judge ordered a recess several hours after the hearing started, ­citing Mr Artemenko’s health.

Online Editors