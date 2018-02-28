Diesel ban in German cities to cut pollution

In a decision that is thought could inspire similar moves across Europe, Germany's highest administrative court ruled that individual municipalities can ban older diesel cars from their streets in order to bring pollution levels down.

The ruling sent shares in German carmakers tumbling and caused widespread concern among diesel car owners that their vehicles could lose almost all their second-hand value if they are banned from city streets.

Hamburg, Germany's second-largest city, said it would impose a ban on some of its most polluted streets "within a few weeks", and other major cities, including Düsseldorf and Stuttgart, the home of Mercedes and Porsche, are expected to follow.