Diesel ban in German cities to cut pollution
Diesel cars could be banned from German cities within weeks to cut air pollution following a landmark court ruling yesterday.
In a decision that is thought could inspire similar moves across Europe, Germany's highest administrative court ruled that individual municipalities can ban older diesel cars from their streets in order to bring pollution levels down.
The ruling sent shares in German carmakers tumbling and caused widespread concern among diesel car owners that their vehicles could lose almost all their second-hand value if they are banned from city streets.
Hamburg, Germany's second-largest city, said it would impose a ban on some of its most polluted streets "within a few weeks", and other major cities, including Düsseldorf and Stuttgart, the home of Mercedes and Porsche, are expected to follow.
Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to calm public concerns over the ruling. "It's not really about the whole country or all the car owners in Germany."
Any diesel bans will be watched closely across Europe and could be copied by other countries. The UK and Germany are among countries facing the threat of legal action from the European Commission unless they do more to solve the problem.
Irish Independent