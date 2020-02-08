Dickens's anguish is revealed in personal letters to go on display

Curators hold an unfinished portrait of Charles Dickens by Samuel Laurence at the Charles Dickens Museum. Photo: PA

Unpublished letters that reveal Charles Dickens's state of mind while writing some of his most famous works are to go on display for the first time.

The 25 letters are among more than 300 items from the most substantial private collection of Dickens material in the world, which have been acquired by the Charles Dickens Museum in London from a US collector.

Other items on display include personal objects, portraits, sketches, playbills and books. The collection is worth £1.8m (€2.1m).

In one letter, written in 1840 about the death of the character Little Nell in 'The Old Curiosity Shop', he told the book's illustrator George Cattermole: "I am breaking my heart over this story, and cannot bear to finish it."

It is thought his anguish was because of grief at the death of sister-in-law Mary Hogarth, who died at 17.