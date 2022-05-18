| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Devastating images from the frontline: Irish exhibition sheds light on life in wartime Ukraine

One of the photographs going on display at St Peter's Church in Cork city. Photographer Dmytro Laryn, who captured this image, works for Ukrainian news website Ukrainska Pravda. Expand
Ukraine Expand
Aoife Breslin Expand
Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn) Expand
Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn) Expand
Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn) Expand
Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn) Expand

Close

One of the photographs going on display at St Peter's Church in Cork city. Photographer Dmytro Laryn, who captured this image, works for Ukrainian news website Ukrainska Pravda.

One of the photographs going on display at St Peter's Church in Cork city. Photographer Dmytro Laryn, who captured this image, works for Ukrainian news website Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukraine

Ukraine

Aoife Breslin

Aoife Breslin

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter’s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter’s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter’s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter&rsquo;s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

Ukrainian photography exhibition that will be on display in St Peter’s Church in Cork. (Pictures by Dmytro Laryn)

/

One of the photographs going on display at St Peter's Church in Cork city. Photographer Dmytro Laryn, who captured this image, works for Ukrainian news website Ukrainska Pravda.

Aoife Breslin

A new photo exhibition in Ireland hopes to shine a light on the devastating realities of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

More than 50 powerful photographs taken by Ukrainian photographers capturing the truth of war on the frontline will go on display in Cork today.

Most Watched

Privacy