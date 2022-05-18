Devastating images from the frontline: Irish exhibition sheds light on life in wartime Ukraine

A new photo exhibition in Ireland hopes to shine a light on the devastating realities of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

More than 50 powerful photographs taken by Ukrainian photographers capturing the truth of war on the frontline will go on display in Cork today.

The exhibition – Ukraine: The Cost of Freedom – gives viewers a glimpse of life on the ground for Ukrainian citizens, who have been living through this war for two months now, many going without food, water and electricity.

The photographs were taken by 10 of Ukraine’s top photographers from Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine’s leading news website.

Organiser of the event Yevgeniy Ikhelzon, former deputy editor of Ukraine’s largest daily newspaper Segodnya, said he hoped the exhibition would raise awareness of the gravity of the situation.

“I want to emphasise the destruction that is happening to our country, because by watching the news you do not get the full extent to what the Russians are doing,” he said.

“It is so painful what we have experienced. I hope that these images will shed a light on the devastation that has occurred in our home country.”

The Kyiv native believes that if Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds in his attempt to destroy Ukraine, he will not stop there.

“I believe it is important to realise that Russia is trying to eliminate Ukraine and if they do, they will then attempt to take over the rest of Eastern European countries.

“Ukraine are fighting for democracy; we are fighting for our freedom.”

Mr Ikhelzon was on holidays in Turkey with his wife Svitlana, their two sons David (5) and Damien (2) and Svitlana’s mother Halyna, when Russia declared war on Ukraine on Thursday February 24.

The family made the decision to move to Ireland and now live in Castletownroche, Co Cork.

He got the idea to host this exhibition from a friend in Berlin who is doing the same. If the exhibition is a success, it will move to Dublin in July. “I want to encourage Ukrainians who had to leave Ukraine and are now living in other countries to hold the same exhibition.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 20,000 homes, 1,200 schools and 400 hospitals have been destroyed by the Russian army.

Thousands of lives have been lost, with five million Ukrainians having fled the country to find safety.

Several Ukrainian journalists and photographers have been covering the war from danger zones to keep record of the horror unfolding in the country.

Among them is journalist Andriy Kramchenkov who is chief news editor of Suspilne, which is a branch office for public broadcasting in the city of Sumy. Mr Kramchenkov has been broadcasting live on TV and social media to inform the people of Sumy on updates from their city.

“When everyone evacuated the city, I decided to stay to tell the world what was going on in Ukraine through the news,” he said.

“At times it can be scary but it’s like everything, you adjust – even if that is adjusting to Russian bombs.

“I am only 40km from the Russian border and there are a lot of journalists and photographers from Ukraine and abroad reporting over here at the moment too.”

His photos will feature in Mr Ikhelzon’s exhibition, where pictures of a destroyed bridge in Sumy will be displayed.

“It is important to show people what exactly is happening over here because we are a country in the middle of Europe, this does not just affect us but everyone.”

The exhibition runs until May 30 at St Peter’s on North Main Street, Cork. It’s open daily, except Sundays, and admission is free.