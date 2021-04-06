Deteriorating situation across EU sharpens debate here

Police officers control people enjoying a sunny spring day along the banks of the canal Saint-Martin to enforce lockdown regulations in Paris, France. Photo: Benoit Tessier

New Covid-19 case surges across mainland Europe will certainly sharpen the debate in Ireland this week over prospects of extending the list of mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from EU countries.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his officials want the list to include Germany, France, Italy, and the USA. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is opposed, and is backed by his party leader, Leo Varadkar.

The very public row is damaging Government credibility as it tries to maintain ongoing tough Covid-19 curbs for several more weeks. But while Ireland’s Covid indicators continue to improve, albeit slowly, the opposite is happening in other EU states.