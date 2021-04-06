Deteriorating situation across EU sharpens debate here

Premium
New Covid-19 case surges across mainland Europe will certainly sharpen the debate in Ireland this week over prospects of extending the list of mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from EU countries.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and his officials want the list to include Germany, France, Italy, and the USA. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is opposed, and is backed by his party leader, Leo Varadkar.
The very public row is damaging Government credibility as it tries to maintain ongoing tough Covid-19 curbs for several more weeks. But while Ireland’s Covid indicators continue to improve, albeit slowly, the opposite is happening in other EU states.
French health minister Olivier Veran conceded yesterday that numbers in Intensive Care Units had surpassed crisis levels in the previous Covid-19 surge last November and looked like rivalling the all-time record this time 12 months ago.
But Mr Veran, a neurologist by profession, held out the hope that cases might level off this week – however, that would mean pressure on hospitals for another fortnight.
Last weekend, President Emmanuel Macron, now a bare year from a battle to win re-election against resurgent hard-right leader Marine Le Pen, reluctantly extended another nationwide tight lockdown. Schools and non-urgent shops were closed for four weeks, and a 7pm to 6am curfew extended, after Prime Minister Jean Castex admitted cases had grown by 55pc in the previous fortnight.
In Germany, the ruling Christian Democrats face a difficult election battle this coming September when the iconic Angela Merkel quits after four government terms spanning 16 years.
Today they extend strict travel curbs to people coming from neighbouring Netherlands, adding that country to France, Czech Republic and Poland for strict testing and mandatory quarantine. The Berlin government is studying tough uniform national Covid-19 restrictions to replace the mix of regional regimes. Germany has been on a strict lockdown since the start of last November and this continued over Easter but was not toughened as initially announced by Ms Merkel. Late last week, she conceded that the rate of growth in cases since mid-March had been 75pc.
In the Netherlands, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte has extended lockdown measures at least until March 22 and to date the 17 million population has recorded 1.2 million Covid cases with 16,000 deaths.
On Sunday, cycling-mad Belgians had to be content with watching one of their landmark annual sporting events, the Tour of Flanders, on television only. The usual tens of thousands of roadside fans were banned from this quintessential test of strength which has all the status of a provincial GAA final. The 11 million Belgians have been in a strict lockdown since before Christmas, but still last week case numbers surged.
Across Europe, the Easter celebrations gave way to an intensification of vaccinations. In Spain, exhausted Madrid vaccinators took a break on Sunday but the jabs continued in Barcelona and other cities with federal health minister Caronina Darias exhorting all the regional authorities to do their best.
Similar Covid-19 surges were recorded in former East Bloc states such as Czech Republic and Poland. Authorities are increasingly anxious about the prevalence of the B117 strain.
