Destruction of Mariupol: ‘Nobody is mentally intact there. Artillery was flying in, and they were just sitting there’

People stand in a long queue during the distribution of humanitarian aid near damaged blocks of flats in the ruined border city of Mariupol. Photo: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

A mother cradles her son, her hand placed protectively across his head as if such an action will stop Russian missiles from killing them.

Photographs emerged yesterday showing the full horror caused by the indiscriminate bombing of Mariupol by Vladimir Putin’s troops. The city has been reduced to rubble, flattened by carpet bombing.

In another image, a little girl in a pink hat plays on a slide, an innocuous enough picture except that in the foreground is a makeshift grave: in Mariupol, the playgrounds have been turned into cemeteries.

The senior military figure in charge of the port’s ruin has been identified by Ukrainian officials as Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, and nicknamed the Butcher of Mariupol.

In an intercepted phone call made public by the Ukrainian intelligence services, he can be heard apparently demanding a junior officer’s ear be cut off for not wearing the correct uniform.

“Look at that scum standing there, frowning with his bovine eyes, showing me his unhappy face, his stinking mug,” says Col-Gen Mizintsev. “Why is he still serving? And why should I have to waste my time with your scum? If you’re the head of a unit, then step up to the plate.

"Why has his face not been messed up? Why has his ear not been cut off? Why is he not limping by now?”

Col-Gen Mizintsev (59) reportedly oversaw the bombing of Aleppo in Syria. Now the head of Russia’s National Centre for Defence Management, he has become a familiar figure on Russian television offering safe passage if Mariupol waves the white flag. Local officials who stay face “military tribunals” along with the “bandits” left behind, he warns.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry accused the Kremlin of planning to forcibly relocate thousands of civilians in Mariupol to Russia. More than 6,000 residents had been captured by Russian forces “to use them as hostages and put more political pressure on Ukraine”, they said, adding 15,000 people from one district had identity documents seized and were ordered to go to Russia.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, civilians are being funnelled through “filtration camps” before being sent on to “economically depressed” southern regions of Russia. Some could be sent as far as the Pacific island of Sakhalin.

One makeshift grave in Mariupol is newly dug on the edge of a children’s playground. The cardboard sign attached to the cross, made from scraps of wood, gives the name Antonina Alekseevna Bakhchisaray. She was born on May 15, 1928 and died nine days ago. The dead woman had survived World War II and the terrors of Stalin’s Soviet Union, only to be killed at the age of 93 in a conflict ordered by Mr Putin.

It is thought about 2,000 civilians have been killed in Mariupol. About 100,000 people are trapped there. The Daily Telegraph has been able to contact some residents who have either left in recent days or remain trapped.

One claimed he had been forced to eat a stray dog to stave off hunger. Alexandr Volodko (21), a student, said: “We spotted a stray dog, it was already not doing well. We were so desperate we cooked it. We were starving and I am ashamed to say it.”

His mother is ill and his father went missing a week ago, and he said it was his job to feed the family.

Yevheniia Kudria (24), who managed to escape Mariupol a matter of days ago, said her mother had stayed in the city, too scared to leave.

“She says that there is the smell of corpses and the smell of burning in the air. People are simply buried in front gardens near houses,” Ms Kudria said. Her mother has told her of residents being rounded up by Russians and put on buses, backing up claims made by Ukraine authorities. “If my mother leaves, we may never meet again,” she said.

She witnessed “many corpses, torn body parts, huge damage, burning cars” before she left. “People just lived in the walls left, slept on the floor, and ate once a day,” she said. “There were many children, the elderly. There were people under the ruins, people were dying in front of us. There were no doctors.”

Some pictures from Mariupol have been taken by British photographer Maximilian Clarke. He worked in Donetsk and eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 and, using contacts made then with the Russian-backed separatists, succeeded in obtaining accreditation to work in the separatist-held region and from there travel to Mariupol.

“People have been sheltering from the absolute intensity of the bombardment for weeks,” Mr Clarke said yesterday, describing scenes that were “very dark and full of “panic”.

He added: “Yesterday we saw people who weren’t leaving for whatever reason. Many of them have got no money or cars. They’re making fires and cooking whatever food they have outside their bombed-out apartments.

“No one is mentally intact there.”

He had taken a photograph of an apartment building in ruins, a huge crater in front. “This constant sound of artillery falling could make someone unfamiliar with incoming artillery fire jumpy. But all those people were just sitting there. They weren’t even flinching.

“They said it was an airstrike, presumably Russian. It’s utter destruction. It’s pretty incomparable to anything I’ve seen before.”



