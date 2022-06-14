| 9.9°C Dublin

Destroyed Russian jets fashioned into keyrings and sold to fund war effort

James Rothwell

Ukraine is offering souvenirs made from destroyed Russian jets to people who donate more than $1,000 (€960), with an auction offering a keyring made out of Ka-52 “Havoc” helicopters.

As Kyiv continues to urge Western powers to provide heavy weaponry, online crowdfunding websites are doing their part in the war effort by raising money to purchase drones, medical supplies and flak jackets for soldiers.

