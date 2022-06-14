Destroyed Russian jets fashioned into keyrings and sold to fund war effort

Ukraine is offering souvenirs made from destroyed Russian jets to people who donate more than $1,000 (€960), with an auction offering a keyring made out of Ka-52 “Havoc” helicopters.

As Kyiv continues to urge Western powers to provide heavy weaponry, online crowdfunding websites are doing their part in the war effort by raising money to purchase drones, medical supplies and flak jackets for soldiers.

On offer are fragments of Russian military hardware that have been destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers since the full-scale invasion started on February 24.

The Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation is due to open online bidding for the souvenirs today and expects they will sell out in hours.

A Russian Mi-28 Havoc helicopter shot down near Kyiv on the second day of the war will be used to provide the first round of souvenirs.

Anna Gvozdiar, the head of the foundation, said: “I think people will be very interested in having a piece from this collection in their homes –

as a reminder of Ukraine’s fight against a much larger enemy.”

Donations of $1,000 or more will secure a souvenir, and the organisers hope that as more Russian jets and helicopters are shot down in future they can expand the donations scheme.

“When our soldiers shoot down a helicopter or plane it’s a little victory each time,” added Ms Gvozdiar.

She said that their main priority was to use the proceeds of the auction to pay for reconnaissance drones.

It is not the first time that Ukrainian fundraisers have offered souvenirs made from downed Russian jets in return for a donation to help repulse the invasion.

The Drones For Ukraine Fund is also supporting the war effort by forging keyrings out of Russian military debris, such as crashed SU-34 jets.

Founded by Iurii Vysoven, a Ukrainian businessman, it means that Russia’s military hardware is indirectly funding the defence of Ukraine.

Mr Vysoven and his colleagues post regular reports on their website to show what type of equipment the donations are being spent on.

The fund is mainly providing Ukrainian fighters with orange Autel drones.

These can be used for reconnaissance or for dropping bombs on Russian fighters and other targets.

Crowdfunding websites are increasingly being used to provide Ukrainian fighters with drones and other kit.

In May, Lithuanian citizens collectively donated around $5.4m to secure a high-powered combat drone for the Ukrainian military.

The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2, which is so venerated by Ukrainian fighters that it now has its own theme song, was crowdfunded in three days.

Lithuania, along with fellow Baltic states Estonia and Latvia, shares a border with Russia and is deeply concerned about future aggression by Moscow. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)