Desperate migrants face threat of violence from both sides

They were a group of three – a husband and wife from Iraq, and one man from Syria. Like hundreds of others, they had crossed the Belarusian border and spent days hiking through the Bialowieza Forest with little food or water.

So when they saw three men they took for Poles, they pleaded for a drink. Over the next few minutes they were subjected to an unprovoked and nightmarish beating with metal bars. The attackers demanded money, belongings, and mobile phones.

When they refused, the men grabbed the woman in the group and began removing her clothes, in an unmistakable threat of rape. At that point the men surrendered, handed over everything they had, and the attackers departed.

The attackers have not been identified and it is not clear whether the assault, which occurred on Thursday afternoon in woodland just off a road near the town of Hajnowka, was planned.

But it has alarmed the loose network of sympathetic locals and activists who have taken it upon themselves to save the lives of thousands of the migrants crossing the frontier.

The Border Group, the main alliance of humanitarians providing emergency aid, say it is the first case they know about involving an attack on refugees who have crossed into Poland, since they began operating. “Some far-right groups recently said they intended to start ‘patrols’ on the border to catch immigrants,” said Marysia Zlonkiewicz, one of the activists at the scene on Thursday evening. “So we are very worried by the implications.”

The immigration crisis on Poland’s border with Belarus has exacerbated a gaping division in Polish society. The right-wing government here has taken a hard line, passing a “push back” law to allow police, soldiers and border guards to force illegal entrants back towards Belarus.

Volunteers from the Border Group say that leaves them facing constant obstruction. Some describe the humanitarian operation as “clandestine”.

And the policy has turned the forest into a trap. Belarusian border guards and thugs, wearing civilian clothes, are also violently preventing anyone who has crossed from turning back.

So, groups of Iraqi and Syrian civilians wander the forest for days and sometimes weeks, in a fearful game of cat and mouse with both countries’ authorities.

