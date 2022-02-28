Desertions, looting and broken supply lines – how the Russian advance in Ukraine has faltered

In Koriukovka, a northern Ukraine town close to the Russian border, dozens of unarmed men walked fearlessly towards the oncoming enemy tanks. They swarmed around the Russian crew bemused by the resistance.

One local declared: “The tank has stopped. Looks like it’ll be turning round,” as his comrades crowd around the vehicle. Ukraine may not have Russia’s hardware (certainly not at the same scale) but the country has fought.

On the fourth day of Vladimir Putin’s deranged war with Ukraine, the Russian president’s plans appeared to be going awry. His troops were deserting and others were being forced to scavenge for food, looting supermarkets while armoured vehicles were being abandoned at roadsides, out of fuel.

In Kharkiv, the advance into Ukraine’s second city was repelled yesterday after fierce fighting and in Kyiv the mayor said Russian soldiers were no longer in the capital and that “saboteurs” continued to be “detected and neutralised”.

President Putin had hoped the war – estimated to cost pounds €18bn a day – would be over quickly. The next 48 hours will be critical and there will be a deep, deep concern that the Russian military in desperation will use more violent weaponry against Ukraine’s civilians. But for now Putin’s troops are bogged down and his war is a mess.

Footage posted yesterday on the Facebook of the Ukrainian air force’s commander in chief shows a Russian military column being obliterated in a drone strike.

From above the vehicles can be seen gathered on the ground and in the next second there is a huge flash of white light, an enormous explosion that wipes out much of the convoy that had been positioned on the tarmac at Kherson International airport in the south of Ukraine, close to Crimea and where Russian troops have made the greatest inroads.

But the fact that drones – and Ukrainian fighter jets for that matter – are still flying has mystified military experts. Russia launched its war on Thursday with a tactical bombardment of airfields and military sites, designed to knock out the air force and destroy mobile surface-to-air S300 missiles.

It hasn’t happened. Ukraine claims to have downed 27 aircraft and 26 helicopters, including two huge Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes, at least one with as many as 100 Russian paratroopers on board.

The transport planes were believed to be heading for Antonov International, a military and cargo airport at Hostomel on the edge of Kyiv. But Russian troops on the ground couldn’t hold the airbase and the planes and helicopters were sitting ducks.

One security expert said it was “embarrassing” that Russia’s vaunted electronic warfare capability had been unable to jam the radio signal that would prevent drones flying. But the Turkish-made TB2 drones are still airborne and critically the Russian-made surface to air missile launchers – S300s – of which Ukraine has about 100, are operating.

“Russia should have had the ability to knock out these TB2s on the ground in the very beginning. Embarrassing if they are actually taking losses from them,” said Rob Lee, a Russian defence expert at King’s College London.

At the start, Ukraine had about 100 combat aircraft including 43 state-of-the-art Russian-made Mig 29s although how many are still flying is unclear.

“The hurry to get the war over with explains many of the mistakes made by Russian forces at the start of this war” said Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor of war studies at King’s College London. “The first mistake was not to make it a priority to take out the air force and air defences. These are still operating and the skies over Ukraine can be dangerous for Russian aircraft.”

In an assessment, a senior US Pentagon official said Russia had failed to gain air superiority

“Ukrainian air missile defence systems are still working though they were degraded by strikes. They still have air missile defence capability, including aircraft, not just missile defence, but they also have aircraft in the air that continue to engage and deny air access to Russian aircraft.”

There are frustrations in the Kremlin, according to reports. Bloomberg quoted a senior US defence official claiming it had “indications” that in the last 24 hours “Moscow had become frustrated by slow progress” caused by Ukraine resistance and the “failure to achieve complete air dominance”.

Ukraine’s second city ought to be vulnerable. Just 48km from the Russian border, it remains out of Putin’s hands.

The western world had woken up yesterday to reports of Russian troops entering Kharkiv. It sounded ominous and yet by lunchtime, the Kremlin’s forces had been repelled and vanquished. A column of Tigr-M armoured vehicles were captured on a road into the city, some of the vehicles smouldering, thick grey smoke coming from at least one of them.

Rob Lee, the Russian defence expert posted: “Today may have been the worst day for the Russian military in Ukraine so far. They are still advancing, but there were a number of videos of destroyed or abandoned equipment and units. I have no idea why they sent in a small spetsnaz unit into Kharkiv, it was easily repelled.”

After failing to gain a foothold in Kyiv, Russia had switched its focus to Kharkiv yesterday. A gas pipeline was blown up and missiles rained down, one landing and failing to detonate next to a children’s playground in the city; another hit a large apartment block.

But by afternoon, Russian troops had been “cleansed” from the city, according to its governor Oleh Synyehubov. “Control over Kharkiv is completely ours!” Mr Synyehubov posted on Facebook:

Light military vehicles had entered the city’s northern suburbs at about 8am local time following trademark heavy bombardment. Russian troops were spotted moving through residential areas past Soviet-era apartments. The fighting was fierce but the Russians were thwarted.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, insisted the Russian army had overreached itself. “Kharkiv will become for Russians a Ukrainian Stalingrad,” he said.

A video went viral yesterday showing Russian special forces – spetsnaz troops – looting a well-stocked supermarket. The CCTV footage, now broadcast around the world, showed five soldiers in full combat fatigues, their automatic rifles slung over their shoulders, shopping for food.

Ukraine’s Army has got behind the enemy to attack the supply lines. It is also reported that some Russian troop convoys have simply got lost. Road signs have been removed and yesterday footage emerged of armoured vehicles roaming aimlessly around a residential estate in Kharkiv, making them easy pickings for Ukraine snipers.

There is a military saying: “Amateurs talk tactics, professionals do logistics” and it appears that Russia’s push for a blitzkrieg, lightning victory has not factored in a drawn-out war in which logistical support is key.

At the start of the war, Russia’s troop numbers massed on Ukraine’s border seemed ominous. Up to 190,000 soldiers gathered. But Ukraine has a standing armed forces of a little over 200,000 troops with every adult male – in a total population of 44 million – called up.

Under traditional military thinking, an attacking force is needed to outnumber a defending army three-to-one. That makes the Russian forces appear light. Experts suggest Russia has so far deployed about half its strength in the first four days and it seems likely that the best trained men were sent in first. Rumours abound of some Russian soldiers defying orders and refusing to cross into Ukraine to fight.

“Pictures of Russian vehicles running out of fuel, casualties being abandoned where they fall suggest an undisciplined force with command-and-control logistic issues,” said Philip Ingram, a former British army Intelligence colonel and Nato planner.

Even Ramzan Kadyrov, the feared warlord who runs Chechnya and is a close ally of Mr Putin, questioned Russia’s tactics. Leaked recordings yesterday suggested Mr Kadyrov and a top aide had been discussing the invasion since early February and a Chechen unit has been dispatched to fight alongside Russians.

Mr Kadyrov denied claims a prominent Chechen military leader Magomed Tushayev had been killed in fighting. But Kadyrov is scathing of the war so far. “They [Russian troops] are armed to the teeth with new weaponry and ammunition, new generation heavy artillery, and we’re still placing our hopes on the Ukrainians’ coming to their senses,” he posted on social media.

The Ukraine military, after eight years of fighting on its eastern front, is battle-hardened and well-equipped. It may also be receiving intelligence from British and US monitoring posts, pinpointing Russian positions.

But undoubtedly Russia’s failure to capture Volodymyr Zelensky, the president, in the first 48 hours has thwarted plans for a speedy win. Mr Zelensky has rallied the nation and it has refused to bow to Russian bombardment.

