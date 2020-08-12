Deplorable working conditions among reasons for surge in Covid-19 among migrant meat-packing workers in EU countries - EU report

Work permits linked to accommodation costs and deplorable working conditions are among the reasons for the surge in Covid-19 among migrant meat-packing workers in EU countries.

Enrico Somaglia, Deputy Secretary General of EU Federation for Food, Agriculture and Tourism Unions, spoke about the findings of a recent report into the conditions faced by those working in the sector.

He said often workers are reluctant to report Covid-19 symptoms as they don’t receive sick pay and are in a very vulnerable situation with regards their contracts as their job is so precarious.

“Exploitation in the sector is a problem that’s long-standing and systemic and that’s why we really need immediate action at national level and also European level. We really are asking for an immediate response also from the European Institution because the problems are not only national but international,” he said.

Some 800 work permits were granted to migrant meat-packers in Ireland alone. But there is no suggestion that any plants suspected of outbreaks of the virus were operating under these conditions.

“Many of them live in overcrowded accommodation and sometimes to save costs, because the rent linked to their work contract, they work up to 16 hours a day," he said.

“They get very low pay. The fact that their job is so insecure makes them really vulnerable and this of course is not helpful because they are scared, they are vulnerable and sometimes they don’t report the symptoms they may experience because of course, they are afraid of losing their job.”

In many countries, accommodation costs are related to their work contracts which means the employer is deducting that outgoing. “If you consider most of the time, these workers are just getting minimum wage, then you can understand the situation of these workers are really, really problematic,” he added.

Having a high dependency on an employer puts them in a very vulnerable situation as it means they are reluctant to report the deplorable work conditions they are facing.

The report found that Denmark, Sweden and Belgium have the best working conditions for those in the meat-packing sector. He said it was such huge problem at international level that the EU needs to take proper action to address the exploitation of such workers.

Online Editors