Department of Foreign Affairs urges Irish citizens in Ukraine to ‘seek shelter’ as Russia invades

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is urging Irish citizens who are in the Ukraine to ‘seek shelter’ in the wake of the Russian invasion overnight.

It is advising Irish citizens on the ground not to ‘move around’, citing advice from Ukrainian local authorities.

The DFA also has reiterated its advice for Irish citizen to avoid travelling to the Ukraine.

In a statement released this morning the DFA said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs recommends that all Irish citizens currently in Ukraine seek shelter in a secure place. We advise that citizens do not move around the country in the coming hours and to follow the advice of local authorities. The Department of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Ukraine.

“The Department will issue regular updates via press release and on the @dfatirl Twitter account as the situation develops.”

A number of Irish couples having babies by Ukrainian surrogate mothers have managed to get their newborn children home over the past few days, with the DFA liaising with them despite a general advisory against travel to the country. Several babies are due to be born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers over coming weeks and months.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has tweeted this morning warning that Russia has launched a "full scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Minister Coveney said rockets and explosions have been heard across the country, adding "God help" the Ukrainian people.

He has described the Russian invasion as a "shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state".

Minister Coveney said the EU and world must react "strongly".

"Russia has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them. Rocket attacks & explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly," he wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks. Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression. We utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe.

"Our Diplomatic team in Kiev has moved to a safe place and we stay in close contact with them. We are working with EU colleagues to ensure their safety," Minister Coveney added.

It comes as the first explosions sounded in Ukraine's cities before dawn Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-anticipated military operation in Ukraine.

At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs said.