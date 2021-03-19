Denmark to ban housing areas having more than 30pc ‘non-Western’ residents

Denmark’s centre-left government plans to reduce the number of “non-Western” residents in housing areas across the country to 30pc or less within 10 years in the latest in a succession of tough proposals on immigration.

The Social Democrats’ proposed “mixed neighbourhood” bill gives municipalities the right to set up “prevention areas” where they can refuse to rent to those who are not originally from Denmark, the EU or EEA or Switzerland.

“For far too many years, we have closed our eyes to the development that was under way, and only acted when the integration problems became too great,” Kaare Dybvad Bek, the interior minister, said.

Municipalities and housing organisations, he said, had in the past failed to intervene in time as large public housing areas entered “a negative spiral”.

By denying non-European immigrants the right to public housing in some areas, the bill aims to engineer “a large-scale and targeted change in the current composition of residents in many of the country’s public housing areas”.

To do this, it will also give municipalities the power to force private landlords with 20 or more apartments to rent to “non-Western” immigrants so that they can move into predominantly ethnic Danish areas.

The government also plans to stop using the term “ghetto” introduced by the previous government to refer to housing areas with a large proportion of immigrants, replacing it with the terms “transformation area” and “parallel society”.

Even the parties left of the Social Democrats broadly supported the new policy, with Halime Oguz, housing spokesman for the Socialist Left party, telling the Altinget website that she hoped that breaking up “parallel societies” would free immigrant Danes from “social control”.

On the right, Alex Ahrendtsen, housing spokesman for the populist Danish People’s Party complained about the decision to drop the ghetto term.

“In the Danish People’s Party, we will continue to call them ‘ghetto-areas’,” he stated.

