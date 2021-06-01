Denmark ‘must explain’ reports it helped US spy on Merkel

Germany and France yesterday demanded that Denmark explain why it had let America’s National Security Agency use data from Danish undersea cables to spy on Angela Merkel and other European leaders.

The US spying on European leaders emerged in 2013 in secrets leaked by Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor and whistleblower.

But Denmark’s involvement remained hidden until Sunday evening, when the country’s DR national broadcaster reported that the Danish defence intelligence services had allowed the NSA to tap into Danish underwater internet cables from 2012 to 2014.

The NSA used Xkeyscore, the data monitoring programme revealed by Mr Snowden, and also targeted leaders in France, Sweden and Norway.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Ms Merkel, the German chancellor, said they expected both the American and Danish governments to offer explanations.

“This is not acceptable between allies, and even less between allies and European partners,” said Mr Macron after a French-German summit meeting held via video conference between Paris and Berlin.

Ms Merkel said she “could only agree” with Mr Macron’s comments.



An internal report commissioned by Danish intelligence after Mr Snowden’s leaks confirmed in 2015 that the NSA had been using Denmark’s cable interception capacities to spy on European allies, including Ms Merkel, Peer Steinbruck, the former German finance minister and opposition leader, and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, who was foreign minister at the time.

But this led to no overt action until 2018, when a whistleblower took the report to the country’s intelligence watchdog.

Ms Merkel has attempted to play down the reports – as she also tried to do in response to the initial scandal over Mr Snowden’s revelation until public anger forced her to take a stand. Her office would only comment that the new report was the first she had known of Danish involvement.

“I’m not angry, I’m stunned,” said Mr Steinbruck, who learnt for the first time he had been a target for spying.