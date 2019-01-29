Denmark building a fence to save its bacon

Denmark began constructing a 5ft-high, 70km-long fence along its border with Germany yesterday - to keep out wild boar.

The Danish government says it is building the fence to prevent African swine fever crossing and devastating the country's bacon industry. Construction of the €4m project has already begun, despite there being no reported cases of the disease in Germany.

"It is an insurance policy against the disease," said Mogens Dall, the chairman of LandboSyd, a Danish agricultural association.

"You also insure your house against fire, although it will probably never burn."

African swine fever, harmless to humans but almost always fatal in pigs, has spread into Europe, with cases reported in Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and the Baltic states.

Denmark, the only EU country with more pigs than humans, fears an outbreak could severely affect its pork industry, worth €4.6bn a year, and lead to 33,000 job losses.

The fence - with its shades of Donald Trump's proposed wall along the US-Mexican border - is not popular in Germany, where regional politicians and animal rights activists say it will disturb wolves, otters and golden jackals and be ineffective against the wild boar. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

