| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Deluded Vladimir Putin wants us all to believe that seizing Severodonetsk is a big win for Russia

Buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko Expand
Russian president Vladimir Putin is finding not everything is going his way. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin Expand
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench in the Donetsk Region. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko Expand
c Expand

Close

Buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Russian president Vladimir Putin is finding not everything is going his way. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin

Russian president Vladimir Putin is finding not everything is going his way. Photo: Sputnik/Kremlin

A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench in the Donetsk Region. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko

A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench in the Donetsk Region. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko

c

c

/

Buildings damaged by a Russian military strike in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Photo: Reuters/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Dominic Nicholls

The city of Severodonetsk is likely to fall to Russian forces in the coming days. If so, it will be a victory wrapped in a defeat, surrounded by monumental hubris.

In war, there are setbacks just as much as successes. The trick is to make sure the latter outnumber the former.

Most Watched

Privacy