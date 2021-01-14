Defiant Navalny to return to Russia this weekend despite threat of jail

Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, said he will return to Russia this weekend after months recovering in Germany from a nerve-agent poisoning, despite the risk he could be arrested on arrival.

Mr Navalny announced he was “coming home” in a defiant social media post yesterday, a day after Russian authorities suggested they would seek to jail him over a seven-year-old conviction.

“It’s never been a question of whether I would return or not,” he said. “The fact is that I didn’t leave. I ended up in Germany...for one reason alone: they [Russian authorities] tried to kill me.”

He added: “Germany is a cool country but I didn’t come here because I chose to.”

Russia’s investigative committee has launched a fraud case against Mr Navalny, alleging he siphoned off millions of dollars in donations from his anti-corruption foundation.

And this week, the country’s prison service applied to have Mr Navalny’s suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction converted to a real jail term.

The service said he had failed to adhere to the conditions of his suspended sentence by refusing to return to Moscow in late December, while he was still recovering from his poisoning.

Mr Navalny (44) has dismissed both cases as politically motivated. “Servants” of the Kremlin were “doing what they always do: fabricating new cases against me,” he said. “All [Vladimir] Putin has left to do is put a massive banner across the Kremlin saying: ‘Alexei, whatever you do, don’t come home’.” But he insisted: “Russia is my country, Moscow is my city, and I miss them.”

Mr Navalny fell suddenly ill on an internal flight last August and was briefly treated in a Siberian hospital before being transferred to Berlin.

Tests showed he was poisoned with Novichok, the chemical used against Sergei Skripal, the ex-Russian agent, in Salisbury, England.

