Decisive battle for the east as Russians attempt to surround Ukrainian forces

US military officials assess that a crucial, and perhaps decisive, phase of the Ukraine war is shaping up in the eastern part of the country, where Russian troops may surround Ukrainian forces in hopes of pummelling them in an epic, long-distance ground battle reminiscent of the last century.

New US shipments of heavy artillery and counter-artillery radar, tactical drones, armoured vehicles and other equipment are being rushed to Ukraine before tens of thousands of troops, amounting to up to half of the Ukrainian army, are caught in what is known as a “double envelopment” manoeuvre that would bring them under simultaneous attack from two sides.

The Ukrainians are located in a north-south crescent between deep Russian lines in the south-eastern Donbas region, and a potential

pincer movement to their west.

Russian success in the southern port city of Mariupol, where its forces have been battling Ukrainian resistance for weeks, would free up thousands of Moscow’s troops to head north and potentially meet up with additional Russian forces heading south from the area around Kharkiv, in the country’s north-east.

“I think it’s accurate that the next several weeks will be very, very critical... for the outcome of this battle that’s shaping up,” said joint

chiefs of staff chairman General Mark Milley, who met with European commanders on Monday.

It is anticipated that the battle will be fought at a distance.

The Russians are using less armour than previously, without the blitzes that characterized some of their earlier forays into Ukraine, and returning to their more traditional doctrine of using artillery and other long-range fire.

Their front line in Donbas is heavily fortified with surface-to-air missiles that, from a Western perspective, underscore the belief that supplying the Ukrainians with more crewed, fixed-wing aircraft – despite their appeals for planes – would not enhance their prospects.

Where the front line of Russian forces ends up after what is expected to be a gruelling battle lasting weeks, if not months, will go a long way to determining the West’s future force posture in Europe.

If the Ukrainians cannot hold their positions – let alone push the Russians back – there would be little to stop Russian forces from again turning all of their attention to the central parts of the country and perhaps beyond.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, having initially indicated he planned to control most or all of Ukraine, has reformulated his public objective to claiming the east.

But Western officials remain uncertain of his ultimate goal or any time limit he has set for it.

