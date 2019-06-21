Sweden's prosecution authority said yesterday it would not appeal a court ruling rejecting a formal request that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange be detained while an allegation of rape is investigated.

Decision not to arrest Assange over rape claim won't be appealed

Assange, an Australian national, is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for skipping bail after spending seven years holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden. He denies the rape accusation.

Sweden wants to question Assange, but cannot request his extradition from Britain without a detention order and a European Arrest Warrant.

"Work is now focused on assessing the evidence," Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson said in a statement.

Irish Independent