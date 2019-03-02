Officials in the German town of Ahlen have seized a family's pet pug and sold it on eBay, prompting a storm of criticism.

Officials in the German town of Ahlen have seized a family's pet pug and sold it on eBay, prompting a storm of criticism.

Debt collectors seize family pug to sell on eBay for €750

Edda the pug was taken from her owners after they allegedly failed to pay debts owed to the town, including a dog tax.

The seizure has been heavily criticised on social media, with many commenters saying that the decision to sell the family's pet dog was heartless.

Officials defended the move and said it was a last resort, as authorities were unable to find anything else of value to remove.

Debt collectors first attempted to seize Edda's owner's wheelchair but were unable to, as it did not belong to the family.

They opted to take the pug instead, according to news website 'Die Glock'.

The pug was sold online for €750. (© Independent News Service)

Irish Independent