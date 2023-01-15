| 3.5°C Dublin

Deaths, dysfunction and a missing girl: Vatican reality trumps even the most fantastic of Dan Brown fictions

Paddy Agnew

With two deaths, two ‘j’accuses’ and the reopening of a 40-year-old mystery disappearance case, the last two weeks in Rome have been what one might describe as ‘interesting’

Pope Francis speaks with German archbishop Georg Gaenswein at Saint Peter&rsquo;s Square upon his arrival to lead his weekly general audience, on November 13, 2013 in Vatican city. Picture by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/via Getty Expand
Pope Benedict XVI with his German secretary, Archbishop Mgr Georg Gaenswein. Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Grz Expand

So, how are things in the Holy See and how does she stand in the New Year 2023?

Well, “things” are certainly interesting and include two deaths, one of them a pope and the other a high-ranking, once curial cardinal; two public ‘j’accuse’ denunciations of papal betrayal of the faith and Vatican dysfunction; and the reopening by Holy See prosecutors of a 40-year-old cold case about the missing and never found ‘Vatican girl’, Emanuela Orlandi.

