Deaths, dysfunction and a missing girl: Vatican reality trumps even the most fantastic of Dan Brown fictions

So, how are things in the Holy See and how does she stand in the New Year 2023?

Well, “things” are certainly interesting and include two deaths, one of them a pope and the other a high-ranking, once curial cardinal; two public ‘j’accuse’ denunciations of papal betrayal of the faith and Vatican dysfunction; and the reopening by Holy See prosecutors of a 40-year-old cold case about the missing and never found ‘Vatican girl’, Emanuela Orlandi.

Furthermore, the above list refers to just the last two weeks. You could be forgiven for imagining that novelist Dan Brown is currently writing the script for Life in Modern Rome. Not for the first time in the last decade, reality appears to have far outdone even the most creative fiction.

The year began, of course, on a sad note, after the death of Pope Benedict XVI at the age of 95 on New Year’s Eve.

It is no secret that Benedict had long become the poster boy for a motley crew of Catholic “traditionalists” who want no truck with key aspects of Pope Francis’s teaching — an open pastoral approach to gays, active Church involvement in the climate change debate, discussion about married priests, access to the Eucharist for divorced Catholics and, generally his wish for a “Church of the poor and for the poor”, to name but some.

Benedict’s death, the death of their champion, seems to have unleashed a veritable storm of “conclave politicking” among the traditionalists as the right wing of the Church looks for a candidate for the next papal election.

Benedict was barely buried in a sumptuous papal funeral on the steps of St Peter’s on a Thursday when, that same evening, an Italian publisher released PDF copies of a book written by his 20-year-long private secretary, German Archbishop Georg Gaenswein.

While the book, Nothing But The Truth: My Life Beside Benedict XVI, conveys a genuinely affectionate and admiring portrait of Pope Benedict, it also touches on some of the difficulties of the era of two popes, when Francis sat on the seat of Peter and Benedict sat up the hill in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

Archbishop Gaenswein says there were obvious differences between the two men, in style, in theological approach, in their vision for the Catholic Church. Problem was, he says, those differences developed into “two cheering sections”, each claiming their pope was right and the other wrong.

Right on the eve of Benedict’s funeral, in a promotional interview for his book, Archbishop Gaenswein had seemed to criticise Francis when he told German Catholic paper, Die Tagespost, that Benedict’s heart had been “broken” by Francis’s 2021 ‘Traditiones Custodes’, an apostolic letter issued by the Pope ‘motu proprio’ (on his own initiative), which limited the use of the Latin mass. Gaenswein also said that he was very uncomfortable with that particular papal teaching.

Eventually, the ‘two popes’ scenario cost Gaenswein his job as Prefect of the Papal Household (from 2013 to 2020, he effectively worked for both popes as head of the Francis household by day and private secretary to Benedict by night).

He says he was shocked and stunned when Francis summoned him in January 2020 and effectively dismissed him as head of the Papal Household.

It came following Gaenswein’s alleged involvement in the promotion of a book by the Guinean Cardinal, Robert Sarah, which criticised Francis’s teaching. Francis apparently told Gaenswein, “You remain titular head of the household but don’t turn up for work”.

In the wake of the current controversy, prompted by the promotional interviews for his book, Archbishop Gaenswein was summoned by Pope Francis again for a private audience last Monday morning. Inevitably, there was no Vatican account of what was said but most Vatican observers are convinced that Francis told Gaenswein to “pack his bags”, book and all.

If the tone of Gaenswein’s book seems (gently) critical, it is nothing compared to the ‘sturm und drang’ of the criticism of Francis voiced by the controversial Australian Cardinal, the late George Pell who died in the Salvator Mundi hospital in Rome on Tuesday at the age of 81, following complications after a hip replacement operation.

Shortly before his death, Cardinal Pell wrote an article for The Spectator in which he roundly condemned the current “synodal journey”, a broad consultation process, launched and promoted by Pope Francis.

Due to conclude in Rome next October with a special Synod of Bishops (the closest the Catholic Church ever gets to a parliament), this Synod has been called essentially to consider the Church’s future, its “Communion, Participation and Mission”.

Assessing the preparatory booklet for the Synod, the late Cardinal Pell calls this dream of “synodality” a “toxic nightmare” and an “outpouring of New Age good will” which is “hostile to the Apostolic tradition and nowhere acknowledges the New Testament as the Word of God”.

Such outspoken criticism reads like a rejection of the Francis Pontificate and the direction in which he is trying to lead the Catholic Church.

Is it just a co-incidence that within days of Emeritus Pope Benedict’s death two high-ranking Holy See figures, Pell and Gaenswein, were making critical noises? Is it possible that, following the death of the traditionalist standard bearer Benedict, likeminded conservative voices feel the need to bang their drums?

Several commentators argue that, while Benedict was alive, his very presence up on the hill acted as a restraint on traditionalists. Can we now expect an open season of criticism of Francis?

Can we now expect new rules for future papal resignations? Will Francis decide that, in the interests of clarity, future popes should not wear papal white, call themselves Emeritus Pope and live in and around the Vatican?

Furthermore, what will be the impact of the reopening, announced by the Vatican on Monday, of the unresolved 1983 case of the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, a Vatican citizen and daughter of a Holy See employee?

Revived partly in response to a Netflix series, released a couple of months ago, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, this grisly story may yet have secrets to reveal.

In its own way, and by turns, it involves not just the Holy See, popes John Paul II and Francis, the Vatican Bank, the 1982 collapse of the Banco Ambrosiano, the Roman criminal underworld, the Stasi, the East German secret police but also Turkish gunman Ali Agca, the man who attempted to assassinate John Paul II in St Peter’s Square in May 1981.

“Things” look set to remain “interesting” around here.