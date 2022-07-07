Deathly silence hangs over the Donbas city where citizens dread Russians’ arrival

The message from Slovyansk’s leaders to their people has been loud and clear for weeks: leave now, unless you want to meet Vladimir Putin’s army.

The Donbas city of 100,000 people sits 50km east of Severodonetsk, where Russia’s superior artillery has slowly ground down Ukrainian forces.

Now, with Severodonetsk finally in Moscow’s hands, Slovyansk is next in the firing line — and for residents who have not heeded the warnings, the Russians added one of their own on Tuesday.

In what appeared to be a deliberate attack on civilians, a shell landed directly in Slovyansk’s market place, killing two, injuring seven.

Officials branded it “terrorism”, although they were not particularly surprised. For one, shelling of civilian areas is now a routine Russian scare tactic ahead of any urban assault. And for another, it marked the anniversary of a day in 2014 when Russian separatists who briefly ruled Slovyansk were finally kicked out.

When the Daily Telegraph toured the city this week, the streets were deathly quiet – save for the occasional boom from the Russian frontline, now less than 16km east.

Yet even now, with the city poised to be flattened by Russia, a few stragglers linger behind. There were the elderly and stubborn, the dutiful and patriotic, and those with nothing to lose.

There were those who were too drunk to care either way – and also those who felt that meeting the Russian army would be no bad thing.

Near the market Slovyansk’s 100-metre main drag is now all but empty, with most shops either sandbagged or boarded up. The only place attracting any customers was a cash machine, where anxious residents were drawing out whatever savings they still had left.

“My mum is still here and she’s too old to want to leave, so I’m looking after her,” said a woman named Lisa as she worked through three different bank cards. “We’re stuck here because we’re not wealthy and we have nowhere else to go do. I’m just praying to god that the Russians don’t come.”

Rather more blasé was “Andrey” – a wizened, haggard figure wandering home to a Soviet-era block of flats nearby. He was, he said, unconcerned about the Russians, because his days were numbered anyway. “I have a problem with my heart, so I am not scared of death,” he said.

“Whether I die today or tomorrow, it doesn’t really matter to me any more.”

Sitting on a railway and road junction in Ukraine’s northern Donetsk region, Slovyansk is one of the key objectives of Russia’s offensive in the Donbas.

From the outskirts of the city, signs of the oncoming storm were visible. Ukrainian military vehicles thundered along the main road, carrying troops and artillery.

Fighting alongside the Russian forces are pro-Kremlin militias from the breakaway Donetsk Peoples’ Republic, for whom victory in Slovyansk may feel particularly sweet.

In April 2014, in the wake of the Maidan revolution that overthrew a pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv, they staged their own counter-coup in Slovyansk, sending masked gunmen in to seize control of municipal buildings. But after less than three months in separatist control, the city was retaken by Ukrainian forces on July 5, 2014.

One city council worker told the Telegraph that staff had been advised to stay off work because of fears that Russia would use the date to send “an anniversary message”.

His claims were confirmed by Yuri Pidlylsnyi, one of the few city officials still working in Slovyansk’s town hall. “We knew it was the anniversary date, so we said to our staff to stay at home,” he said. He said that despite the shelling – which also killed six people on Sunday – officials were powerless to force people to leave.

“It is their choice, but we have warned them a lot already. Will we keep hold of Slovyansk? I think so – it’s just a question of whether there will be anything left of it.”

Yet a few of Slovyansk’s hard-core “remainers” seem notably sanguine at the prospect of a Kremlin incursion.

Whether Russia will land control of Slovyansk remains to be seen. If they do, though, it seems they will have some residents quietly cheering them on.