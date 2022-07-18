Death toll soars as heatwave wreaks havoc and wildfires continue to rage across Europe

Firefighters work to contain a fire near Louchats, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of south-western France yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Firefighters battled yesterday to control huge wildfires in Spain, Greece and France as Europe sweltered under a heatwave that authorities in Madrid said has killed more than 300 people.

Brussels said it would extend swimming pool opening times and allow firefighters and public transport workers to wear shorts under an extreme heat plan as the blistering weather moves north today.

Temperatures hit 45.7C in Spain last week, where firefighters supported by the country’s armed forces are trying to stamp out more than 30 fires blazing in forests across the country.

“It was very fast.... I didn’t take it too seriously. I thought they had it under control and I was quite surprised when it seemed to be moving in our direction and then we were told to go. So we have left a lot of stuff behind,” said William McCurdy (68), a British pensioner who fled his home near Malaga.

In France, two huge blazes that have been consuming pine forests for six days just south of Bordeaux have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people, including many tourists headed to campsites.

The government of Gironde, where fire has raged, said yesterday that “the situation remains unfavourable” due to gusting winds that fanned flames overnight.

A fire near the region of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards, forced authorities to evacuate 4,100 people last week, including some 1,900 on Saturday.

“The site is very, very hot and very active,” Eric Florensan, a regional fire official, told France-Bleu radio.

Significant fires have also been reported in Portugal and Greece, where the fire brigade said on Saturday 71 blazes broke out within 24 hours.

A blaze in Crete which began on Friday has been contained.

There have been no reported fatalities from the fires, but the heatwave is believed to have claimed hundreds of lives.

Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, reported 360 deaths were attributed

to high temperatures from July 10-15. There were 27 temperature-related deaths in the previous six days.

Madrid has given its street cleaners the option to work in the evening after one suffered heatstroke and died during a shift.

Portugal’s Health Ministry said 659 people died due to the heatwave over the previous week, most of them elderly.

The worst day was Thursday, when 440 deaths were recorded. Temperatures that day exceeded 40C in several regions and 47C at a meteorological station in the district of Vizeu.

AEMET, Spain’s weather agency, said the heatwave would abate today, but warned temperatures would remain “abnormally high”. Drought conditions in the Iberian Peninsula have made it particularly susceptible to wildfires.

Since last October, Spain has accumulated 25pc less rainfall than is considered normal.

Hungary, Croatia and the Greek island of Crete have also fought wildfires this week.

Italy is in the midst of an early summer heatwave, coupled with the worst drought in its north in 70 years. Those conditions have been linked to the disaster when a chunk of the Marmolada glacier broke loose, killing hikers. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

