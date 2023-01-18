| 0.4°C Dublin

breaking Death toll rises as Ukraine’s interior minister and three children among 18 killed in helicopter crash near preschool

Aftermath of a helicopter falling on civil infrastructure buildings in Brovary, Ukraine. Reuters Expand
The helicopter came down in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv Expand
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi Expand
People react at the site of a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters Expand

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police. Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

