Death toll of Dnipro apartment missile strike rises to 40 as Russia denies targeting Ukrainian citizens

People stay warm as emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile in Dnipro, Ukraine. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Expand

Herbert Villarraga

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 yesterday, making it the deadliest civilian incident of Moscow’s three-month campaign of firing missiles at cities far from the front.

Ukraine says the mass civilian deaths, which it describes as terrorism, demonstrate why it needs more weapons to defeat Russian forces 11 months after they invaded.

