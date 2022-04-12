Death toll in Mariupol could top 20,000, says mayor as ‘corpses carpeting streets’

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said yesterday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were “carpeted through the streets”.

Speaking by phone yesterday to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.

Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping centre where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Mr Boychenko said.

“Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” he said.

In his latest plea for international support, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told South Korea’s parliament there were tens of thousands of dead in Mariupol, a figure that has not been confirmed independently.

“But even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive,” he said.

The mayor’s comments emerged as Russia claimed that it destroyed several Ukrainian air-defence systems in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of an expected broad new offensive in the east.

In one strike, Moscow said it hit four S-300 launchers near the central city of Dnipro that had been provided by a European country it did not name.

Slovakia gave Ukraine just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed.

Russia previously reported two strikes on similar systems in other places.

Ukraine said yesterday it expected Russia to launch a huge new offensive soon, as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory in the east after its invasion force was driven from the gates of Kyiv.

It is demanding Kyiv cedes control of swathes of territory there, known as the Donbas, to separatist fighters. Kyiv says it is girding for a new battle.

“We forecast that active combat will begin in these areas in the nearest time,” Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.

Russia was concentrating tens of thousands of troops for its new assault, Mr Zelensky said.

Russia would not pause the fighting for any new round of peace talks, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said.





Just outside the Donbas region, Kharkiv came under heavy shelling yesterday,

causing multiple casualties including one child who was killed, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.



