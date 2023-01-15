| 2.3°C Dublin

Death toll from Russian missile strike that hit apartment block in Dnipro rises

Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Emergency personnel evacuate a woman from an apartment block that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Emergency workers carry a woman released from debris of an apartment block that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro. Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters Expand

Joe Middleton

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit an apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday has risen to 25.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said a child was among the people confirmed dead so far and that 73 people had been wounded, including 13 children.

