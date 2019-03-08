Dead man 'left booby traps to kill enemies'

Little is known about Bernhard Graumann (59), a gardener who died last Friday in his home in Mehlingen, Germany. But reports indicate he enjoyed making things blow up, and authorities are now warning people who might have had bad relations with him to be extremely cautious.

Those who knew Graumann say he was a performer licensed to use explosives, using pyrotechnics to add an entertaining flair while re-enacting scenes from the Middle Ages. He also dabbled in recreating antique firearms that use gunpowder, according to the BBC.

But local authorities fear he also used his expertise to rig booby traps intended to harm his enemies from beyond the grave. One person has already been killed and two others were harmed in recent days because of hidden bombs. Police have linked those bombs to Graumann.

"It cannot be ruled out that the deceased made other preparations that could endanger further people," local police said.

On the day of Graumann's death, a 64-year-old doctor died in an explosion. A woman (37) and girl (4) were hurt in an incident on Sunday. More than 60 people called a hotline set up on Monday, fearing they could be next.

