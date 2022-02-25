DCU cancels Royal Moscow Ballet performance of Swan Lake tonight over ‘truly shocking’ events in Ukraine

Dublin City University has cancelled a performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet that was due to take place in the college’s Helix theatre tonight.

In a statement, DCU said it had taken the decision in light of the “truly shocking” invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years,” the college said in a statement.

Read More

"The company is made up of many different nationalities - Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

“However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, is it crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries takes all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels.”

The decision comes amid international condemnation and protests taking place in Ireland and around the world at the Russian invasion, with Vladimir Putin’s forces now having reached the capital Kyiv.

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?