Daughter of Sergei Lavrov mistress faces sanctions as UK eyes Vladimir Putin’s ‘enablers’

The daughter of Russian foreign affairs minister Sergei Lavrov’s mistress should be among the family members of Vladimir Putin’s cronies hit with sanctions, British MPs and campaigners said last night.

British ministers were urged to target the loved ones of those at the top of the Kremlin as they prepared for a next round of sanctions as early as next week.

Lavrov’s alleged “second family” including Svetlana Polyakova, his mistress, and her 26-year-old daughter, Polina Kovaleva, who bought a £4.4m apartment in Kensington, London, in cash at the age of 21, were identified as among those who should be looked at.

Around 140 Russian oligarchs and Putin “enablers” have now been named in the House of Commons, but asset-freezes have only been placed on 23 Russian oligarchs, as well as Putin and Lavrov, since the invasion began.

As they added Roman Abramovich to the sanction list yesterday, UK government sources claimed that their strategy was part of a ratcheting up of action against Putin.

A UK Foreign Office source said: “Liz [Truss] and the government’s strategy is to debilitate the Russian economy – taking it out at the knees.”

It is also designed to send “a signal that no one and ­nothing is off the table in terms of sanctions now and in the future”, the insider said.

But MPs questioned why the British government’s list is still dwarfed by the hundreds of individuals and entities sanctioned by the EU and US.

Ministers have claimed that their actions have been hampered by the evidence threshold required under current laws but emergency legislation due to pass next week is expected to soften this.

Ms Polyakova, an actress and restaurateur, is said to have been in a relationship with Mr Lavrov since the early 2000s and documents show she has been abroad with the him more than 60 times. Ms Kovaleva could not be reached for comment last night.

Meanwhile, Mr Abramovich has been accused of “destabilising Ukraine” by supplying steel that may have been used to build Russian tanks, according to the new sanctions list.

The owner of Chelsea Football Club is among seven oligarchs targeted by the Foreign Office yesterday over links to Vladimir Putin.

Liz Truss, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on the businessmen, who she said have the “blood of the Ukrainian people... on their hands”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

