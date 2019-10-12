News Europe

Saturday 12 October 2019

Daughter (5) of woman jailed in Iran returns to UK

Reunited: Richard Ratcliffe with his daughter Gabriella (5) at a press conference in the Jubilee Room at the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Dominica Sanda

The daughter of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran has returned home to England after three years living in the Middle East.

Gabriella Zaghari-Ratcliffe (5) has been living with her grandparents in Tehran since her mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested, accused of spying, which she denies. Gabriella was reunited with her father Richard Ratcliffe after three years apart.

The five-year-old's parents made the painful decision to bring her back so she can start school. She had visited her mother in jail when the authorities allowed it.

Irish Independent

