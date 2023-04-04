Daria Trepova: husband of woman accused of assassination of pro-war blogger says she’s been framed

Daria Trepova inside the Russian Investigative Committee building in St Petersburg. Photo: Via Reuters

The alleged assassin of a Kremlin propagandist was framed by Russia’s FSB security service, her husband has claimed.

Daria Trepova (26) is accused of carrying a small hollowed-out golden bust containing a bomb into a cafe where Vladlen Tatarsky, the Kremlin propagandist, was holding a meeting on Sunday.

The bomb exploded while he was admiring it, killing him and injuring more than 30 people.

Vladimir Putin yesterday awarded Vladlen Tatarsky a posthumous award for bravery and blamed Kyiv for the bomb attack that killed the pro-war blogger.

The Russian president bestowed the Order of Courage – one of Russia’s highest honours – on Tatarsky, in recognition of the “bravery shown in the performance of his professional duty”, the Kremlin said.

The FSB quickly arrested Ms Trepova, raided her St Petersburg apartment and filmed her giving a nervous partial confession yesterday.

In the footage, Ms Trepova looks tired. An FSB officer asks her if she understands why she had been arrested.

She smiles nervously, sighs and confirms that she was being arrested in connection with the murder.

“I brought the figurine that exploded there,” she says.

But Dmitry Rylov, her husband, said he thought she had been framed.

“I am completely sure that she would never have been able to do something like this on her own,” he told journalists in Uzbekistan, where he is living.

A video from Ms Trepova’s arrest pans across a sculptor’s studio in the building where she lived. Linked commentary suggests that this was where the hollowed-out bust had been made.

Baza, a Telegram channel with close links to the Russian security services, said that the bomb’s blast was “directional”, which means that the person who pressed the detonator was watching the talk.

“The bust of Tatarsky was an ideal way to disguise it as the IED easily fitted inside its hollow,” it said.

The Kremlin has blamed Ukraine and Russian opposition activists for the murder.

Ukraine has denied any involvement and said the murder was linked to internal rivalries in Russia’s political and military sectors.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which coordinates counter-terrorism operations, said the bombing was “planned by Ukrainian special services”, noting Ms Trepova was an “active supporter” of the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Mr Navalny, the Kremlin’s fiercest critic who exposed official corruption and had organised huge anti-government protests, is serving a nine-year fraud sentence that he has denounced as a political vendetta.

An associate of Mr Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, warned that authorities could use the claim of involvement by political opponents as a pretext to extend his prison term.

He also said Russian security agencies could be behind the explosion to cast Mr Navalny’s supporters as an “internal enemy”.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, with Volodymyr Zelensky brushing off a question about the attack yesterday.

“I don’t think about what is happening in St Petersburg or Moscow. Russia should think about this. I am thinking about our country,” the Ukrainian president said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Mr Zelensky, earlier sought to cast the bombing as the product of Kremlin infighting