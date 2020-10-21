Danish submarine killer escapes from prison after taking psychologist hostage

Journalist Kim Wall, who was murdered by Madsen on his handmade submarine in 2017

Peter Madsen sits against a fence surrounded by police following his escape from prison in Copenhagen

The Danish entrepreneur convicted of killing a journalist on board his handmade submarine briefly escaped from jail yesterday after taking a prison psychologist hostage.

Peter Madsen, who was jailed for life in 2018 for murdering Kim Wall, emerged from Herstedvester prison in Copenhagen at about 10am brandishing a "pistol-like object".

"He used her as a shield to threaten the staff to open the gate. It was very violent and the staff, therefore, chose to back off," Bo Yde Sorensen, chairman of the Danish Prison Federation, told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"The weapon was lifelike so the prison guards did not dare take any chances in relation to the hostage, who they judged to be in danger. He threatened to kill her if they did not open the gate."

Madsen (49) jumped into a passing van but was quickly surrounded by police in the residential area of Albertslund, less than a mile from the prison. When he emerged from the vehicle he was wearing what looked like a bomb belt. Police were able to handcuff Madsen but they backed away from him until explosive experts arrived two hours later.Inspector Mogens Lauridsen said: "There is nothing at this point to indicate that the belt contained explosives. We think it was fake."

Ekstra Bladet posted a video of Madsen sitting in the grass with his hands behind his back and police at a distance.

"It goes without saying that convicted prisoners who have committed the worst possible crimes should not be able to escape from custody," justice minister Nick Haekkerup said.

Madsen pleaded not guilty to the murder of Swedish-born Ms Wall in 2017 but admitted to dismembering her body and throwing the remains overboard following an "accident" on the craft.

However, in a documentary that aired last month he confessed to the killing.

Shortly after Madsen was jailed, it emerged he was having a relationship with one of his prison guards, and in January he married the Russian artist Jenny Curpen.

A self-taught engineer, Madsen built rockets in his spare time. In 2008, he launched his homemade UC3 Nautilus submarine. Ms Wall planned to interview Madsen for a story about a rocket programme he founded in 2014, with the goal of building a crowdfunded rocket to launch himself into space.

Telegraph.co.uk