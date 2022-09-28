Danish prime minister claims sabotage may be to blame for explosion close to Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 1

The opening of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline between in Budno, Poland yesterday. Photo: Cezary Aszkielowicz

Powerful underwater explosions have been recorded by seismologists in Denmark and Sweden after the discovery of gas leaks in major Russian gas pipelines to Europe.

The discovery of the explosion came after Denmark’s prime minister claimed the leaks may have been caused by sabotage.

“There is no doubt that these were explosions,” Bjorn Lund, a seismologist at Sweden’s National Seismology Centre told SVT.

If the explosions are linked to sabotaged leaks, it could dramatically escalate European concerns over the supply of Russian energy to the continent, which many nations remain reliant on despite a scramble to find other sources since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Sweden’s Maritime Authority said it had issued a warning after the discovery of the leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after another one was found on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project.

“There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 – one in the Swedish economic zone and one in the Danish economic zone. They are very near each other,” a Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) spokesperson told Reuters.

The leaks were located northeast of the Danish island Bornholm, the spokesperson said. However, it was not immediately clear what had caused the leaks.

Notably, Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said she “cannot rule out” sabotage after the leaks were detected.

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system have sustained “unprecedented” damage in one day.

It also said that it was impossible to estimate when the gas network system’s working capability would be restored.

The German economy ministry also reported a drop in pressure in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

“We are investigating this incident as well, together with the authorities concerned and the Federal Network Agency,” the ministry said in a statement. We currently do not know the reason for the drop in pressure.”

While the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never operated, Nord Stream 1 had been carrying gas to Germany until earlier this month, when Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off the supply, claiming there was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components.

Despite not delivering gas to Europe, both pipelines have still been filled with gas, German news agency DPA said.

Gazprom’s citing of technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 has been rejected by German officials as a cover for a political power play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





Yesterday, a ceremony was held for the inauguration of a new pipeline, Baltic Pipe, which will bring Norwegian gas to Poland.

The Norwegian gas is intended to have an important role in replacing Russian gas.