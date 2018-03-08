A Danish inventor has gone on trial accused of murdering a Swedish reporter on his home-made submarine.

Danish inventor goes on trial for the murder of journalist Kim Wall

Peter Madsen is alleged to have tied up and tortured journalist Kim Wall before killing her, during a trip on the vessel last August.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen started the 12-day trial in Copenhagen by reading the charges while Madsen, wearing glasses and a dark shirt, watched the prosecutor from his seat next to his lawyer. Defence lawyer Betaina Hald Engmark then formally entered a not-guilty plea to the murder charge.

Madsen, (47), claims Ms Wall died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion. He has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

Kim Wall

The prosecution claims Ms Wall's murder was premeditated because Madsen took tools that he did not normally take on board the submarine. The trial at Copenhagen's City Court is expected to last until April 25.

Press Association