Danish inventor given life sentence for murdering journalist Kim Wall on his submarine

A DANISH court has handed down a life sentence to submarine entrepreneur Peter Madsen for murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

He was convicted of murdering and dismembering the journalist aboard his homemade submarine in Copenhagen's harbour in August 2017.

Police detained Madsen on August 11 last year when he emerged from his submarine without the 30-year-old, with whom he had boarded the home-built vessel the previous day. Later that month, police identified a torso washed ashore in Copenhagen as Wall's. Arms, legs and a head determined to be that of the victim were also later retrieved by the authorities.

Madsen had admitted to dismembering Ms Wall's body before he "buried her at sea", saying he could not lift her up the submarine tower in one piece to throw her overboard, meaning he had to cut her up. Ms Wall, a 30-year-old freelance journalist who wrote for The New York Times, The Guardian and other publications, set out on the submarine on August 10 to interview Madsen, the co-founder of a company that develops and builds manned spacecraft.

Her remains were found in plastic bags on the Baltic Sea bed weeks later. Her torso had been stabbed multiple times. The cause of Ms Wall's death has not been established.

