Danish inventor charged with murder of Swedish journalist in his submarine
Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine.
Prosecutors alleged Madsen either cut Ms Wall's throat or strangled her, describing the case as "very unusual and extremely gross".
Madsen is charged with murder as well as indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of Ms Wall's body.
The inventor claims the journalist died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion in August. However, he has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.
The start of the trial has been set for March 8. A verdict is expected on April 25.
Press Association
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Danish inventor admits dismembering journalist but says he did not kill her
- Submarine inventor 'will no longer talk with investigators' over death of dismembered journalist
- Danish police find head, legs and clothes of journalist Kim Wall in submarine investigation
- Danish inventor accused of killing journalist in submarine 'had murder videos on his computer' - court hears
- Inventor 'slept for a time' after journalist died on board submarine before burying her at sea - court
- Submarine owner says Swedish journalist Kim Wall died when she was 'hit by hatch cover'
- Murder charge sought for submarine inventor