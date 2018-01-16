News Europe

Tuesday 16 January 2018

Danish inventor charged with murder of Swedish journalist in his submarine

Ms Wall whose body was identified. Photo: AP
Ms Wall whose body was identified. Photo: AP
Peter Madsen was rescued before his submarine sank. Photo: Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been charged with murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine.

Prosecutors alleged Madsen either cut Ms Wall's throat or strangled her, describing the case as "very unusual and extremely gross".

Peter Madsen was rescued before his submarine sank. Photo: Getty Images
Peter Madsen was rescued before his submarine sank. Photo: Getty Images

Madsen is charged with murder as well as indecent handling of a corpse for disposing of Ms Wall's body.

The inventor claims the journalist died accidentally inside the submarine while he was on deck during the excursion in August. However, he has admitted throwing her body parts into the sea.

The start of the trial has been set for March 8. A verdict is expected on April 25.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News