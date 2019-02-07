News Europe

Thursday 7 February 2019

Danish court sentences woman for draining blood from her son

Stock photo
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Danish woman has been sentenced to four years in jail for draining more than a pint of blood from her young son as often as once a week over a five-year period.

The court in Herning, western Denmark, said the 36-year-old woman - a trained nurse - performed 110 drains using a catheter on the boy between the ages of one and six, and told hospital doctors that his low blood count was due to a rare bone marrow disease.

The court said on Thursday that doctors got suspicious and alerted police, who secretly filmed her.

A court-ordered psychiatric report said she suffers from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental condition where caregivers make a child ill in order to attract attention to themselves.

The woman was not identified.

