‘Dangerous moment’ for Nato as Russia rolls its tanks across Belarus in live-fire 10-day drills

Russia rolled hundreds of tanks across Belarus as it began joint drills near Ukraine’s border yesterday, stoking fears it was preparing for an invasion.

The live-fire 10-day war games were practising “repelling external aggression”, according to Moscow.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg called the build-up “a dangerous moment for European security”. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, described the exercises as a “violent” affront to European security.

It is not known how many troops are participating near the Belarusian city of Brest, but the US and Nato estimate that Russia has sent 30,000 soldiers plus weaponry and other military equipment to its former Soviet neighbour.

Belarusian authorities reported that Russia would be sending almost 10 times as many trainloads of weaponry as was involved in the large-scale Zapad exercises in Belarus last year.

“We are closely monitoring Russia’s deployment in Belarus, which is the biggest since the end of the Cold War,” said Mr Stoltenberg yesterday.

The West suspects this could herald a major escalation with Ukraine, around which Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops ahead of what some fear is an imminent attack.

US and Belarusian defence chiefs held rare telephone talks yesterday to “reduce chances of miscalculation”, the Pentagon said.

US chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley spoke with General Staff of the Armed Forces Maj Gen Viktor Gulevich but they agreed to keep the details of their conversation private.

Footage released yesterday by the Russian Defence Ministry showed frenetic activity, with armoured BMD vehicles and S-400 anti-aircraft systems beating a path through the heavy snow.

Another image showed two long-range Tu-22M3 bombers preparing to take off for a patrol of Belarusian airspace and then in mid-flight with an Su-35 fighter jet.

“The objective of the exercises is to practise suppressing and repelling external aggression with a defensive operation,” the Russian Defence Ministry said. But Mr Le Drian described the drills as a “very violent gesture that concerns us... there is a mounting number of very significant exercises right on Ukraine’s border”.

Kiev has launched its own military drills expected to mirror Russia’s in Belarus. Officials have said little about them.

Western officials are concerned that Russian troops may remain and permanently alter the security balance in the region.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, insisted yesterday that the troops would leave Belarus at the end of the exercise on February 20.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, branded the exercises “psychological pressure” but said that his country had grown used to it.

“The risks are there and have been there since 2014. The issue is the degree of these risks, and how we respond to them,” he said.

Ukraine accused Russia of using separate military exercises in the Black Sea as a “pretext” for cutting off Kiev’s shipping routes.

Earlier, Mr Lavrov dismissed his British counterpart Liz Truss as “deaf” and “unprepared” in a humiliating rebuke of the UK’s diplomatic efforts to prevent conflict in Ukraine.

Ms Truss was mocked by the veteran foreign minister in a joint press conference after failing to make a breakthrough during a high-stakes visit to Moscow, the first such trip by a British foreign secretary in more than four years.

After their meeting, Mr Lavrov described their meeting as like “talking to a deaf person”.

“It’s like they’re listening to us but not hearing,” said Mr Lavrov, who has served as Russia’s top diplomat since 2004.

He likened the meeting to a “comedy”.

Mr Lavrov said: “It’s as if we listen to each other but we don’t hear... our detailed explanations fell on unprepared soil.”

In a press conference later, Mr Lavrov denied Russia was planning to invade its neighbour, despite the build-up of more than 100,000 troops on the border.

Ms Truss hit back at the insults from Mr Lavrov, saying she had “put forward the UK’s point of view on the current situation and the fact that as well as seeking to deter Russia from an invasion into Ukraine, we are also very resolute in pursuing the diplomatic path”.

It is not the first time Western diplomats have clashed with Mr Lavrov. Former US president Barack Obama’s aides claimed he “would be relentlessly berating, browbeating, sarcastic and nasty”.

