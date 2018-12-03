Danes to put foreign criminals on deserted island

Foreign criminals awaiting deportation from Denmark will be banished to a deserted island, the government has announced.

Rejected asylum seekers who have committed crimes will be detained at a facility on Lindholm, an uninhabited, seven-hectare island in the province of Vordinborg, 2km from the mainland.

It will also house foreigners who do not have permission to stay but cannot be deported for legal reasons, such as stateless people and those from countries which do not have a readmission agreement with Denmark.

The tough regime was set up as part of an agreement between Denmark's conservative coalition government and its anti-immigration ally, the Danish People's Party (DF).

The DF's Twitter account celebrated by publishing a cartoon showing a dark-skinned man being dumped by a ship on a desert island.

A spokesman for the party said: "Foreign criminals have no reason to be in Denmark.

"Until we can get rid of them, we will move them to Lindholm, where they will be obliged to stay at the new deportation centre at night. There will be police there around the clock."

"They will not be imprisoned," Kristian Jensen, Denmark's finance minister, told news agency Ritzau. "There will be a ferry service to and from the island but the ferry will not operate around the clock, and they must stay at the departure centre at night.

"That way we will be better able to monitor where they are."

Several opposition figures in the country have already strongly criticised the proposals, with one politician describing the plan as a "humanitarian collapse". (© Daily Telegraph, London)

