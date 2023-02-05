| 1.6°C Dublin

Danes protest against government plan to scrap public holiday to fund higher defence spending

Demonstrators in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: The Ritzau Scanpix/Emil Helms via Reuters Expand

Demonstrators in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: The Ritzau Scanpix/Emil Helms via Reuters

Johannes Birkebaek

Thousands of people gathered in Copenhagen on Sunday to protest a plan by the government to scrap a public holiday to help finance increased defence spending.

The demonstration was organised by the country's biggest labour unions which oppose abolishing the Great Prayer Day, a Christian holiday that falls on the fourth Friday after Easter and dates back to 1686.

