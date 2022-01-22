Daily drumbeat of war from the west could spur Putin to go through with Ukraine invasion plans

Another day, another spiral in the west’s wholly confected alarm about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The latest escalation is that Russia now plans a major military advance, to include the capture and occupation of Ukraine’s capital, Kiev.

Against a background of reports claiming that 100,000 Russian troops are massed near the Ukrainian border, the US president, Joe Biden, has told reporters he thinks Russia will “move in” on Ukraine, while not necessarily embarking on a “full-blown war”.

Russia-led military manoeuvres in Belarus are being seen as affording potential cover for an advance into Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the UK has dispatched anti-tank weapons to Kiev, and British defence secretary Ben Wallace seems to have spent hours of his time writing a point-by-point riposte to Vladimir Putin’s six-month-old essay on Russia’s kinship with Ukraine.

All this is either irresponsible rubbish put about by people who should know a lot better than to risk sparking a military conflict with Russia. Or, it is part of a deliberate western plan to force Russia to choose – between outright invasion, on the one hand, and retreat in humiliation, on the other. It is hard to exaggerate how reckless this daily drumbeat of war emanating from western officials and “sources” really is.

It is difficult to understand, too, why the US would be talking up the war scenario now. At a push, one might hazard that Mr Biden is pursuing a good cop/bad cop approach to Russia, wanting serious new talks, while also having to fend off objections from his security establishment of the kind Donald Trump failed to surmount. Then there is the easy distraction scenario, whereby an embattled president seeks a diversion for the US public from his many woes.

But it is still hard to see why a US president with extensive political experience would be saying or doing anything that could precipitate a war in Europe – unless everyone concerned was pretty certain that it was not going to happen.

If this is the thinking, then we all have to hope that the calculation is not wrong. Why then push the argument to this point? Why on earth would Russia even be contemplating an invasion of the sort the west is so confidently talking up?

Russia knows better than most the perils of a winter war. With the shadow of the red army’s retreat from Afghanistan still looming large, the Russian public is wary of military adventures, and the Kremlin knows it. Any invasion of Ukraine would be no rerun of Crimea in 2014.

There is no rationale for such a war and scant evidence that Mr Putin has anything of the sort in mind.

Ukraine would fight, and the bloodshed could easily end Mr Putin’s 20-plus years in power, while threatening to spill into the region as a whole.

So why are so many so convinced that Mr Putin is preparing to invade Ukraine?

One reason may be the long history of western misunderstanding of what Mr Putin is about. Another may be the tendency to see Russian moves as always aggressive and our own as defensive, when to Moscow the opposite is true.

The risk is that both sides now see themselves as racing against time: Russia fearing that Ukraine will be fast-tracked into Nato, if it is not effectively there; the west fearing that Russia will act to pre-empt this, if necessary by force.