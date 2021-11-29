Czech president appoints new PM while sitting in a Covid-proof box

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed a new prime minister yesterday in a ceremony he performed from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for Covid-19.

New leader Petr Fiala is the head of a centre-right alliance that won an election in October, ousting the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies.

The new government will have to tackle a new wave of coronavirus infections that is threatening to overwhelm hospitals and an energy crisis, after the collapse of a large electricity provider. The coalition has also said it plans to rework the 2022 state budget to reduce a large deficit.

“The new government has a very complicated time ahead and many challenges... I want it to be a government of change for the future,” Mr Fiala said at a televised news conference, adding that he expected his cabinet to be appointed in mid-December.

The new prime minister also called on people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and praised medical staff as cases are on the rise.

Only 58.5pc of Czechs are vaccinated againt coronavirus. This compares to an average to a European Union average of 65.8pc, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

President Zeman attended the inauguration ceremony in a wheelchair escorted by a medic in full protective gear. He contracted the virus after a six-week stay in hospital for an unrelated illness.

The outgoing government has toughened measures last week, including a ban on Christmas markets.

Opponents of vaccination and the government’s anti-coronavirus measures gathered in their thousands in Prague later yesterday for a protest rally.

The protesters included members and supporters of some fringe political parties and groups that failed to win any seats in October’s election. It was their third protest in the last two weeks.

The participants did not wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules, and drank beer despite a ban on drinking alcohol in public.