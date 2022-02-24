| 2.5°C Dublin

Cyber attacks on infrastructure and missile attacks will be prelude to Russia’s land invasion

A Ukrainian soldier yesterday at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Expand
Ukrainians pray in a park in central Kyiv yesterday. Photo: Umit Bektas/Reuters Expand
People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Expand
A Ukrainian officer lays flowers on the coffin of Captain Anton Olegovich Sidorov, whose death was reported by Ukraine's army on Saturday. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin Expand

Robert Mendick

A full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine is now inevitable, according to Western officials. How it will unfold, however, is unclear.

With up to 190,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders and an additional 15,000 Russian-backed separatists already in the occupied Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, Vladimir Putin may order the invasion any day. There may, however, be some early warning signs. 

Communication attack

